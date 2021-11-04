Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga recorded 16 points on 80 percent shooting from the field, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Santa Cruz’s 110-88 victory over the NBA G League Ignite on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Center.

Moody added 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes. In two games (both starts) with Santa Cruz, Moody is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.00 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.