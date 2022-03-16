Warriors Recall James Wiseman From Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

During his most recent assignment, Wiseman appeared in three games (all starts), averaging 17.3 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor (22-42 FG), to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 1.67 blocks in 20.7 minutes per game. The second-year center was assigned three times earlier this season but did not appear in any games.