Photo by Mike Rasay/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors Recall James Wiseman From Santa Cruz
The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.
During his most recent assignment, Wiseman appeared in three games (all starts), averaging 17.3 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor (22-42 FG), to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 1.67 blocks in 20.7 minutes per game. The second-year center was assigned three times earlier this season but did not appear in any games.
