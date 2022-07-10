Warriors Re-Sign Kevon Looney

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have re-signed forward/center Kevon Looney, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Looney, 26, averaged 6.0 points, a career-best 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in a career-high 21.1 minutes over 82 games (80 starts) for the Warriors in 2021-22, becoming the first Warriors player to appear in all 82 games since Harrison Barnes in 2014-15. Looney was one of only five players in the NBA to appear in all 82 regular season games and, including all 22 playoff games, totaled a league-high 104 games, matching the franchise record for total games played in a single season held by Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

In the 2022 Playoffs, Looney tallied averages of 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.4 minutes over 22 games (13 starts) on the way to capturing his third NBA championship with Golden State. The 6’9” forward/center grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds (including 11 in the first quarter) in a series-clinching Game 6 victory over Memphis in the Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2022, the most rebounds for a Warrior in a playoff game since Larry Smith (23) on May 12, 1987. In the Western Conference Finals against Dallas, Looney averaged a double-double with 10.6 points and 10.6 rebounds to go with 3.0 assists in 28.0 minutes over five games (all starts) in the series. He scored a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds in a Game 2 win over the Mavericks on May 20, 2022, scoring 20 points in a game for the first time since his lone season at UCLA in 2015. He closed the series with a 10-point, 18-rebound double-double in Game 5 to help the Warriors advance to the NBA Finals for the fifth time in his seven-year tenure with the club.

Originally selected by the Warriors with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Looney owns career averages of 4.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 16.4 minutes in 367 games (150 starts) over seven seasons with Golden State. He has appeared in 64 career postseason games (19 starts)—tied for the ninth most in Warriors history—posting averages of 5.7 points. 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.8 minutes per game while hitting 63.6% from the field, which ranks second on the Warriors’ all-time postseason field goal percentage leaderboard.