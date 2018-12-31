Warriors Ranked #1 Among all U.S. Pro Sports Teams in Social Media Engagements in 2018

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors led all U.S. professional sports teams in social media engagements during the calendar year of 2018, surpassing the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, L.A. Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, among others. The Warriors recorded over 282 million engagements across their social media platforms in 2018, more than 50 million above the number-two team on the list, the Cleveland Cavaliers (225 million). The data was released by MVPindex, a social media measurement firm.

“The appetite for Warriors basketball is at an all-time high, including from a social media perspective,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “It’s terrific to see that our fans are so engaged with us across these platforms. Our focus in 2019 will be to continue to deliver high-level social media content and further connect with our fan base around the country and, really, around the world.”

Earlier this year, the Warriors surpassed 34 million social media followers on the team’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Weibo and Snapchat. Overall, the Warriors social media following has increased by 190% over the last three years.

The following is a list of the top social media engagement teams in U.S. professional sports in 2018: