Warriors Unveil 2021-22 Warriors Origins Jersey, Presented by Rakuten, Ahead of 75th Anniversary Season

The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their Warriors Origins jersey, presented by Rakuten, which will serve as the team’s 2021-22 Classic Edition uniform. The Warriors Origins jersey is a modern-era spin on the team’s 1961-62 road uniform, the 16th and final season that the team played in Philadelphia prior to the team’s move to the West Coast the following season. Additionally, the Warriors unveiled a new 75th anniversary logo today in celebration, which will be featured throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.

Warriors Origins celebrates the team’s 16-year tenure in Philadelphia, which included a pair of NBA championships (1947 & 1956) and included several individual league records that still stand to this day—highlighted by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game on March 2, 1962 vs. the New York Knicks.

This season also marks the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The Warriors, along with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, are one of three charter members of the NBA still in existence. The Warriors have been one of the most successful organizations in the history of the league, winning six (6) NBA championships, producing 27 Hall of Famers and establishing several all-time NBA records, both individual and team.

Golden State will debut the Warriors Origins jersey at the team’s 2021-22 home opener. The 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.

“We are honored to partner with the Warriors to celebrate their 75th anniversary season,” said Rakuten Americas CEO Amit Patel. “As a company that understands the value of communities and their importance in building lasting organizations, we are proud to present the Warriors Origins jersey in celebration of the franchise’s rich history and in tribute to the different communities that they represent.”

The Warriors 75th anniversary logo design serves to represent the team’s diamond anniversary while also modeling the shapes featured on the exterior of Oracle Arena (now Oakland Arena), where the franchise spent 47 of its first 75 seasons.

In addition to the Warriors Origins jersey, the team has unveiled an accompanying court featuring the 75th anniversary logo at center court. The team’s 75th anniversary logo will appear on all three of the team’s court designs this season to accompany the team’s five jersey editions. In addition to the Classic Edition (Origins) jersey, the Warriors’ 2021-22 uniform set features five jerseys, including the Statement (The Bay), Icon (road blue), and Association (home white) jerseys that have been previously worn by the team. The Warriors will unveil the 2021-22 City Edition jersey later this fall.

Rakuten, the team’s first and only jersey partner to-date, will also launch an exclusive gift-with-purchase program to accompany the Warriors Origins campaign. Initial plans for the program include exclusive merchandise opportunities and 10% cash back rewards for purchases made when shopping online through Rakuten or in-store at the Warriors Shop.