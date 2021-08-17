Warriors to Open 2021-22 Season at Lakers on October 19

The National Basketball Association announced today that the Golden State Warriors’ 2021-22 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will tip off on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. (PT). The Warriors will then host the Los Angeles Clippers in their home opener at Chase Center on Thursday, October 21 (7 p.m. PT). Additionally, the Warriors will make their ninth consecutive Christmas Day appearance when they travel to Phoenix for a December 25 matchup with the defending Western Conference Champion Suns (2 p.m. PT).

The Warriors open the season on the road for just the fourth time in 20 years (2012-13 & 2014-15, 2020-21), doing so in consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year stretch of road openers from 1989-1995. It marks the seventh time the Warriors will open a campaign against the Lakers and the first since a 125-94 home win to open the 2013-14 season (Oct. 30). The Warriors have not started a season in Los Angeles since the 1982-83 opener (Oct. 29), earning a 132-117 win over the previous year’s champion. The Warriors own a record of 33-42 (.440) all-time in season-opening games, including 14-19 on the road (.424).

Golden State will begin its third season at Chase Center, hosting the Clippers in the home opener for the second time in three years. The Warriors have lost their home opener in each of the last two seasons.

The Warriors will make their 11th Christmas Day appearance in the last 12 years and are 13-17 (.433) all-time on the holiday following last year’s road loss at Milwaukee. It marks the first time the Warriors will play a Christmas Day road game in consecutive seasons since making four-straight Christmas appearances at Portland from 1977-80.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 7 p.m. @ Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 21 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Dec. 25 2 p.m. @ Phoenix Suns

The remainder of the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later date.