Warriors Slated for Two Nationally Televised Games in NBA’s Opening Week of 2020-21 Season

It’s official, Dub Nation: basketball is back! The Warriors will tip-off the NBA season on Dec. 22 with a tilt against the Brooklyn Nets (4 p.m., TNT) as part of an opening night NBA doubleheader.

The NBA also announced that the Warriors will also be one of five featured games in the 73rd edition of the NBA on Christmas Day when the squad hosts the visiting Milwaukee Bucks (11:30 a.m., ABC).

Leading up the 2020-21 regular season, the Warriors will have three preseason games against Western Conference rivals Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. Those games will begin on Dec. 12 and are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 12 5:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets NBCSBA Tuesday, Dec. 15 7 p.m. @ Sacramento Kings TNT Thursday, Dec. 17 6 p.m. @ Sacramento Kings ESPN

Put them in your calendars, Dub Nation!