Warriors to Offer No Additional Fees Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to eliminate single game ticket fees for the upcoming Holiday weekend, the team announced today. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game Warriors tickets offered by the Warriors online at warriors.com for all remaining home games for the 2018-19 season. This offer will be available all weekend starting Friday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. PST and ending Monday, November 26 at 10:00 p.m. PST.

The Warriors Team Store will also offer holiday specials for a variety of items and free ground shipping for online orders over $50 throughout the weekend. There will be holiday savings at all Warriors Team Store locations and online at warriorsteamstore.com, starting Wednesday night, with new daily deals through Monday, November 26. The Warriors Team Store offerings will include the new 2018-19 Classic Edition Jerseys, as well as the ‘THE BAY’ City Edition gear.

The Warriors have led the NBA in both online and in-arena merchandise sales each of the past four seasons. Based on leaguewide sales for the 2017-18 regular season, Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry ranked first and 2018 Finals MVP Kevin Durant ranked third in the league for the NBA’s most popular jersey with the Warriors ranking first in most popular team merchandise during that same period.

Warriors Basketball Camps previously announced their Holiday Session schedule, and will be offering a 20% discount on all three-day Holiday camp session registrations starting Friday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. PST, and ending Monday, November 26 at 10:00 p.m. PST. Those interested in attending a Warriors Basketball Camp this Holiday season can register at warriorscamps.com.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets for any 2018-19 Warriors home game can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 300 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 44,000 members.