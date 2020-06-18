Warriors to Observe Juneteenth by Participating in Community Events in Bay Area

The Golden State Warriors today announced that the organization will observe Juneteenth by encouraging active front office staff participation in the ongoing fight for racial justice.

“Celebrating Black history and culture, and our ongoing allyship in the fight to end systemic racism, is the most important work we will do as citizens of our communities,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “I am honored to join all of our Warriors team members in being active in the community on Juneteenth to take another step toward equality.”

Warriors team members will participate in a variety of events in the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement that celebrate Black history and culture and advocate for reform around the Bay Area, including re-painting murals and participating in music festivals, bike rallies and organized marches. The Warriors also provided team members with various educational resources, including podcasts, books, articles and videos, produced by and about Black history, culture and lived experiences.

The observance of Juneteenth is part of a continued organizational effort in the fight for equality. A robust, strategic racial justice action plan will be announced by the Warriors at a later date.