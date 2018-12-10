Golden State Warriors Named 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year

The back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors have been named the 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, it was announced today. The team will be honored at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards Show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 11, which will be televised on NBCSN at 6 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, December 13.

Golden State is just the fourth team ever to receive the prestigious honor—which Sports Illustrated has awarded annually since its inception in 1954—joining the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team (1980), the U.S. Women’s Soccer team (1999) and the Boston Red Sox (2004). The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA championships—including back-to-back NBA titles—becoming the seventh franchise to repeat as champions and just the fourth franchise to win three-or-more titles in the span of four seasons.

Recent winners of the award include J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve (2017), LeBron James (2016) and Serena Williams (2015). See below for the entire list of Sportsperson of the Year recipients, beginning with Roger Bannister in 1954.

“As a team and organization, we are extremely grateful for this honor, especially since it is a testament to our Strength in Numbers philosophy,” said Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob. “We’ve had contributions from everyone across the board—most notably our incredible players—and this just validates that premise.”

“As you look at the list of individuals and teams who have won this award previously, it’s quite impressive,” said Warriors Owner Peter Guber. “Our players, first and foremost, have put us in this position and, as an organization, we’re humbled to be included on this list and to join such an elite group.”

“This is a pretty cool honor and something we cherish as a group and organization,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. “I know that I speak on behalf of my teammates when I say that we’re humbled with this recognition. The list of other teams who have earned this award—the 1980 U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team, the 1999 U.S. Women’s Olympic soccer team and the 2004 Boston Red Sox—puts us in exclusive company. That’s exciting.”

The Warriors will be featured on the cover of the December 17 issue of Sports Illustrated, marking the 29th time the franchise has been featured on the magazine’s cover and the 21st time the Warriors have appeared on the cover in the last five calendar years (since 2013). The issue features an accompanying story written by SI senior writer Chris Ballard, who interviewed several players, coaches, members of management and ownership during his research for the 14-page spread in the magazine.