Warriors, McClymonds High School Unveil Oakland Forever-Themed Basketball Court

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Rakuten, announced today that the organization has refurbished the McClymonds High School basketball court with Oakland Forever-themed influences in a nod to the school’s rich basketball legacy.

The new McClymonds Warriors basketball court collaboration now features the Golden State ‘We Believe’ era Warriors’ script across center court, with the school’s slogan, “The School of Champions”, and pulls influences from both the McClymonds Warriors identity and from Golden State’s 2020-21 on-court Oakland Forever look, presented by Rakuten. Photos of the new court can be viewed HERE.

On June 1, the new basketball court and wall art were revealed to the McClymonds’ boys and girls basketball teams. The ceremony included remarks from Warriors’ legend Jason Richardson, McClymonds Principal Jeffrey Taylor, McClymonds Alumni Association President Brian McGhee, Rakuten Americas Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Down Coulson, Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Schneider, and Good Tidings Foundation Board Member Dave Flemming. B-roll from the unveil can be viewed HERE.

“The McClymonds basketball program legacy is legendary,” said Schneider. “The basketball court is a foundational piece of any team’s home court advantage and success. We are honored to collaborate with McClymonds to refurbish the court and look forward to watching the next generation of student-athletes build their academic and athletic careers.”

Additionally, Rakuten and the Warriors have created a $10,000 college scholarship for one McClymonds graduating senior. The scholarship will be part of the joint McClymonds High School and McClymonds Alumni Association academic scholarship program, which is available to graduating McClymonds students who are matriculating to a four-year college or university. The selection committee is comprised of current school leadership, individual teachers and counselors who recommend fitting students, and the current leadership of the alumni association.

“Through our relationship with the Warriors, Rakuten feels a great kinship with the city of Oakland, which is why we are thrilled to join with them to open a new chapter in McClymonds’ incredible basketball history,” said Down Coulson. “We are excited to contribute to the Oakland community and work with our partners to create opportunities for Oakland’s high school athletes and students.”

The basketball court at McClymonds High School was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, Rakuten and the Good Tidings Foundation, as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, created 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, which has restored more than 85 basketball courts in the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors and Forever Oakland Inc. / Make Oakland Better, a charitable organization engaged in community improvement efforts that impact the Oakland community, understand that the reference “Oakland Forever” is a commitment that is much bigger than sports and reflective of the true identity of Oakland. Each organization honors the magnitude of this commitment, not only in the sports arena, but as a call to action to amplify and meet Oakland’s most pressing community needs.