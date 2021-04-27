Warriors Announce Legacy NFT Collection

The Golden State Warriors have become the first professional sports team to launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Collection, it was announced today. The officially licensed digital collection—Golden State Warriors Legacy NFT Collection—commemorates the team’s six NBA championships and includes digital collectibles of their most iconic games in franchise history. A portion of all proceeds from the auction will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation, which has granted over $22 million in impact for Bay Area educational equity since inception in 2012.

Fans and bidders can discover the full collection, which includes various 1-of-1 items, at GSWNFT.com. The auction is currently live, with the main collection auction ending Saturday, May, 1 at 8 p.m. PDT and the 1-of-1 auctions ending on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. PDT.

Consisting of two very special series minted on the blockchain, the Warriors Championship Ring NFTs and the Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs, which were designed by artist Black Madre, will be paired with live experiences, including participation in a Warrior-for-a-Day experience and a custom championship ring presentation during a future game.

“The digital collectibles excitement is palpable,” said Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Schneider. “We see NFTs and digitization of our business as a mainstay to engage our fans around the world. As an organization, we are constantly evaluating ways to be creative and innovate and launching this special NFT Collection is the latest evolution for us in that space. Additionally, it is important to us that proceeds from this initiative will support the Warriors Community Foundation at a critical time in our community’s journey to rebuild educational practices during the pandemic.”

The Warriors Championship Ring NFTs collection features the team’s six NBA Championship Rings, reproduced as limited-edition collector NFTs, with a 1-of-1 Warriors Six-Time NBA Champion Ring NFT combining all six championships into a single never-before-seen NFT. The collection includes:

1947 NBA Championship celebrating the first championship in league history (25 editions)

1956 NBA Championship (25 editions)

1975 NBA Championship (25 editions)

2015 NBA Championship (50 editions)

2017 NBA Championship (50 editions)

2018 NBA Championship (50 editions)

1-of-1 Warriors Six-Time NBA Champion Ring

The bidder who purchases the first edition of each Warriors NBA Championship Ring NFT will also receive a corresponding physical Warriors Championship Ring. The winning bidder on the 1-of-1 Six-Time NBA Championship NFT will receive a one-of-a-kind physical ring created by jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and receive the ring on-court at a future Warriors home game. Any collectors who purchase all six Championship Ring NFTs and complete the set will unlock a Warriors Championship Banner NFT.

The Warriors Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs will bring to life some of the most iconic and memorable moments in franchise history, with each ticket stub hand illustrated and digitally created by the famed artist Black Madre.

The Golden State Warriors Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs include (limited to 10 editions each):

The First Ever NBA Championship (Game 5) - Warriors vs. Stags; April 22, 1947

1956 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 5) – Warriors vs. Pistons; April 7, 1956

1975 NBA Championship (Game 4) – Warriors vs. Bullets; May 25, 1975

We Believe First Round Upset (NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6) - Warriors vs. Mavericks; May 3, 2007

2015 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 6) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 16, 2015

Single Season NBA Wins Record (73) - Warriors vs. Grizzlies, April 13; 2016

2017 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 5) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 12, 2017

2018 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 4) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 8, 2018

Last regular season game at Oracle Arena - Warriors vs. Clippers; April 7, 2019

First Game at Chase Center – Warriors vs. Clippers; October 24, 2019

1-of-1 Warriors Golden Ticket NFT – Commemorating franchise history over the last 75 years

The special edition Warriors Golden Ticket NFT combines 75 years of historic franchise moments into a 1-of-1 ticket stub NFT. The highest bidder will win the opportunity to participate in a Warrior-for-a-Day experience, which includes the chance to sign a mock one-day contract with the team, courtside tickets for two (2) to a Warriors home game and more. Collectors who purchase all 10 Ticket Stub NFTs and complete the set will unlock a Warriors Historic Moment Showcase NFT.

All editions will be sold to the highest bidder, English auction style and require a MetaMask Wallet and an OpenSea account to participate. The auction only accepts Ethereum and will not accept credit cards, all auction info can be found at GSWNFT.com. If someone bids in the last 10 minutes of an auction and their bid exceeds all others, the auction will automatically extend by 10 minutes. More information on the Warriors Community Foundation is HERE. To launch the Legacy NFT Collection, the Warriors collaborated with Medium Rare, the company that partnered with GRONK to create and execute the Rob Gronkowski Championship Series NFT Collection last month.