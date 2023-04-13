Warriors Lead NBA in Local TV Ratings During 2022-23 Regular Season

For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors led the NBA in local TV ratings, it was announced today. The Warriors’ broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area, featuring Emmy award-winning play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald and analyst Kelenna Azubuike, averaged a 5.10 household rating this season in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose DMA, according to data provided by Nielsen.

The team’s most-watched single game on NBC Sports Bay Area this season came on Sunday, March 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which averaged a 7.28 household rating.

Golden State finished the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 44-38 (.537), earning the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The 2023 NBA Playoffs appearance marks the team’s ninth trip to the postseason in the last 11 years and 37th in franchise history.

The Warriors will match up with the third-seed Sacramento Kings in the First Round. ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Saturday’s Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. PDT tipoff in Sacramento, in addition to Game 4, slated for 12:30 p.m. PDT on Sunday, April 23 in San Francisco. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise Games 2 and 3 of the First Round. TV listings for Games 5 through 7, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

The organization’s 2023 NBA Playoffs appearance marks the second consecutive berth for the Warriors following last season’s NBA championship campaign, which saw the team earn its fourth NBA title in a span of the last eight seasons. Golden State previously recorded a franchise-record seven consecutive playoff berths from 2013-19, a stretch that included five-straight NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018). Over their last eight postseason appearances, the Warriors own a playoff record of 102-44 (.699), the most wins over a span of eight playoff appearances in NBA history.