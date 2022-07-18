Warriors Launch Japanese Twitter Account

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have announced the launch of the team’s official Japanese Twitter account, @warriors_jp, ahead of the team’s upcoming trip to Tokyo for NBA Japan Games 2022. The NBA Japan Games 2022, presented by Rakuten, will feature the Warriors and the Washington Wizards, on Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2 at Saitama Super Arena.

“Engagement with our Warriors global fan base is a top priority,” said Warriors Chief Marketing Officer Jen Millet. “In partnership with Rakuten, we have capitalized on incredible opportunities to directly interact with fans in Japan, and with our upcoming games in Tokyo, this new native Japanese Twitter handle will allow us to deepen those relationships.”

Tickets for the Warriors’ two games in Japan are available now through Rakuten Ticket, Rakuten Group’s ticket service. For an overview of the ticket packages available, CLICK HERE.

The NBA Japan Games 2022, presented by Rakuten, will livestream in Japan on the NBA Rakuten service and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. The games will also be supported by a roster of marketing and merchandising partners. Leading up to the games, the league and its partners will also conduct interactive fan activities, Jr. NBA programming and NBA Cares community outreach initiatives. This trip marks the first Japan visit for both teams and the 15th and 16th NBA games ever in the country.

The NBA Japan Games 2022 presented by Rakuten, will mark Golden State’s ninth and 10th games played outside of North America, and Japan will become the sixth country outside of the United States to host a Warriors game (Canada, China, France, Japan, Mexico, Spain). The Warriors last participated in the NBA Global Games in China in 2017 with a pair of preseason games in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Earlier this year, the Warriors and Rakuten Group, Inc. announced the renewal of their historic multi-year partnership, maintaining Rakuten’s status as official jersey badge partner of the Warriors. Additionally, this past April, the Warriors and Rakuten Sports announced a strategic partnership for business development and partner acquisition in key Asia Pacific markets. Under this agreement, Rakuten Sports – a Rakuten Group service focused on creating partnerships built on shared values with professional sports teams, athletes, brands and rights-holders around the world – became the exclusive international partner in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore for the promotion and sale of Warriors partnerships in these three markets.