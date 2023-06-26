Warriors Launch Half Season Ticket Plans for 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have launched multiple half season ticket plans for the 2023-24 NBA Season, it was announced today. Each half season plan, which are dubbed the “Coast-to-Coast Plan” and the “Superstar Plan,” feature 22 unique games throughout the 2023-24 season and will include a combination of weekend and weekday games. For more information or to purchase a half season plan, visit warriors.com/miniplans or call 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

The Coast-to-Coast Plan will be highlighted by matchups against the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings, while the Superstar Plan will feature games against the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. Remaining matchups in each plan will be announced following the release of the 2023-24 season schedule.

Half season plans provide Warriors fans a unique opportunity to secure tickets throughout the upcoming season with no taxes or fees. Additionally, half season ticket plan holders will receive priority access to individual tickets and ticket options for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.