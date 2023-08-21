Warriors’ Kara Agby Named to Sports Business Journal’s 2023 ‘New Voices Under 30’ List

Golden State Warriors Manager of Partnership Development Kara Agby has been named to Sports Business Journal’s 2023 ‘New Voices Under 30’ list, it was announced today. The list recognizes diverse and impactful leaders, entrepreneurs, risk-takers, and disrupters, all under the age of 30, who are re-imagining the sports experience and the way business is done.

Agby is responsible for managing the day-to-day activations and strategies for several of the Warriors’ corporate partners, including Accenture, Anheuser-Busch, Kia, NBC Sports Bay Area, and more. In her role, she has successfully fostered relationships with key decision makers, driven innovative upsell and renewal opportunities, and consistently elevated partner campaigns in unique ways during her three seasons with the Warriors.

As Vice Chair of Women of the Warriors (WoW), the organization’s Employee Resource Group (ERG), Agby played a key role in implementing several lifestyle enhancements for all team members and organized various opportunities for women in the organization, and at outside companies, to engage in networking and idea sharing sessions.

“As an established leader at the Warriors, Kara truly embodies the ethos of Sports Business Journal’s ‘New Voices Under 30’ honor,” said Warriors Chief Commercial Officer Mike Kitts. “Her innovative spirit and drive have had significant impacts on our Warriors business, and I am confident that she will continue to change the game for the sports industry. If you don't know her, you will soon!"