Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner Expand Swishes for Dishes Food Insecurity Initiative for 2021-22 Season

The Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner have expanded the Swishes for Dishes food insecurity initiative to include the Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League) and Warriors Gaming Squad (NBA 2K League) for the 2021-22 season, it was announced today. With the help of Feeding America, 100 meals will be donated to Bay Area food banks for each point the Golden State Warriors score throughout the regular season, while each point the Santa Cruz Warriors and Warriors Gaming Squad score equates to 10 meals donated to local food banks.

The Golden State Warriors have scored 461 points, which totals 46,100 meals donated to Bay Area food banks, through four games this season.

During the 2020-21 season, the Golden State Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and The Athletes’ Corner donated 1,020,000 meals to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, while the Santa Cruz Warriors donated 50,280 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County. In addition to meals donated, five meal distribution events were held throughout the Bay Area as part of last season’s Swishes for Dishes campaign.

Throughout the upcoming season, the Golden State Warriors will continue to donate meals to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. All meals donated by the Santa Cruz Warriors will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, while points scored by Warriors Gaming Squad equates to meals to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Thrive City, the 3.2-acre community gathering space surrounding Chase Center, continues to provide health and wellness resources for Bay Area communities and will serve as a hub for future events and activities in support of Swishes for Dishes.

Golden State Warriors TV Analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, Kelenna Azubuike, is a co-founder of The Athletes’ Corner.

For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2021-22 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit warriors.com.

About Kaiser Permanente

For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

About The Athletes’ Corner

The Athletes’ Corner is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help families who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary initiatives is called ‘The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger,’ where they link meal donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. During the last 12 months, The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger has helped provide over 2.3 million meals through partnerships with the Golden State Warriors, Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz, Demario Davis, Adrian Peterson, and Jalen Ramsey. To make this possible, The Athletes’ Corner has an official corporate partnership with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America®. In addition to The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes’ Corner also created an Athlete Media Platform where athletes help provide daily content that is centered on faith and family. During the last 12 months, their platform has generated more than 150 million social media impressions and amassed 70,000 followers. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ or @athletescornerofficial to learn more!