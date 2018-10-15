Warriors Issue Fraud Alert for 2018-19 NBA Season Single Game Tickets

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season from a non-verified third party, the team announced today. The Warriors saw over 800 fans denied access to Oracle Arena last regular season due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

Golden State Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Schneider spoke about the team’s fraud alert today:

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

The Warriors open the 2018-19 NBA season on Tuesday, October 16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Oracle Arena are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP or at the Oracle Arena Box Office.