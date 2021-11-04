Warriors to Host Hoops for Troops Week, Presented by Pepsi

The Golden State Warriors will host Hoops for Troops Week, presented by Pepsi, with a variety of events and in-arena recognitions to honor United States military service members and veterans at home and abroad. Throughout Hoops for Troops Week, the Warriors and Pepsi will partner with local military groups to ensure military members, veterans, and their families are supported by developing skills and relationships needed to create strong connections in the Bay Area community.

Hoops for Troops Week activations include:

Friday, November 5 – Warriors Basketball Academy Clinic and Picnic at Coast Guard Island: The Warriors and Pepsi will host a basketball clinic and picnic for members of the United States Coast Guard from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Coast Guard Island in Alameda.

Wednesday, November 10 – Courtside Seat Donation: Hundreds of Warriors season ticket members and partners will donate their courtside seats to active military personnel for the team's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Friday, November 12 – Veterans Resource Fair and Resume Workshop: In partnership with Hire Heroes USA, the Warriors and Pepsi will host a Veterans Resume Workshop to support transitioning military members and their families as they move into the civilian sector. The resume workshop is part of a larger Veterans Resource Fair, which will be held at Chase Center from 12 – 2 p.m.

Friday, November 12 – Hoops for Troops Night: The Warriors and Pepsi will celebrate Hoops for Troops Night at Chase Center when the Warriors host the Chicago Bulls. The night will feature a variety of activations, including a National Anthem performance by Band of the Golden West, a reenlistment ceremony for a member of the United States Coast Guard, in-arena recognitions, and more.

NBA Cares Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative left by the NBA, its teams, and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO and other military and veteran-servicing organizations to honor active and retired service men and women and their families.