Warriors Hoops For Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Donates $681,500 to Bay Area Youth

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce, and Taube Philanthropies, has granted a total of $681,500 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $85,187.50 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops For Kids Program, it was announced today.

Through the Hoops For Kids program, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth. Golden State’s 1,363 made three-pointers through the 2022-23 NBA regular season slate of 82 games resulted in a total grant of $681,500. The amount raised by the Warriors Community Foundation, with the help of Salesforce and Taube Philanthropies, provided each of the eight organizations with $85,187.50.

"We are proud to partner with the Warriors Community Foundation to help drive critical investment back into local Bay Area communities,” said Salesforce Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & COO of the Salesforce Foundation, Becky Ferguson. “We share a commitment to ensuring that our young people can achieve educational and career success."

Including the Hoops for Kids program, the Warriors Community Foundation will have committed more than $3.7 million to Bay Area organizations over the 2022-23 season, a single-season record for the organization. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $31 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

This year’s Hoops For Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:

