Warriors Hoops For Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Donates $681,500 to Bay Area Youth

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce, and Taube Philanthropies, has granted a total of $681,500 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $85,187.50 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops For Kids Program, it was announced today.
Warriors Hoops For Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Donates to Bay Area Youth
Through the Hoops For Kids program, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth. Golden State’s 1,363 made three-pointers through the 2022-23 NBA regular season slate of 82 games resulted in a total grant of $681,500. The amount raised by the Warriors Community Foundation, with the help of Salesforce and Taube Philanthropies, provided each of the eight organizations with $85,187.50.
"We are proud to partner with the Warriors Community Foundation to help drive critical investment back into local Bay Area communities,” said Salesforce Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & COO of the Salesforce Foundation, Becky Ferguson. “We share a commitment to ensuring that our young people can achieve educational and career success."
Including the Hoops for Kids program, the Warriors Community Foundation will have committed more than $3.7 million to Bay Area organizations over the 2022-23 season, a single-season record for the organization. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $31 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.
This year’s Hoops For Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland – Provides safe places to learn and grow, life-enhancing programs, hope and opportunity.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco – Inspires and enables young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
- Playworks Northern California – Provides play and physical activity at low-income schools, helping children connect with other kids and grow physically, emotionally and socially.
- East Oakland Youth Development Center – Develops social and leadership capacities in youth to excel in education, career and service to their communities.
- 100 Black Men of the Bay Area – Improves the quality of life within the Bay Area community and enhances educational and economic opportunities for disadvantaged, disenfranchised and low-income youth and families.
- Booker T. Washington Community Service Center - empowers the lives of their neighbors by offering individuals and families the services and support they need to become self-sufficient.
- California Academy of Sciences - The CiS program at the California Academy of Sciences is a multi-year, year-round, paid internship and youth development program for San Francisco high school students who come from communities underrepresented in STEM, including girls and students of color.
- OK Program - Focuses on developing leadership and critical thinking skills, promoting academic excellence, and reducing the high rates of incarceration and homicide amongst young African American males.
