Warriors Hoops For Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Donates $588,000 to Bay Area Youth

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), and Taube Philanthropies, has granted a total of $588,000 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $73,500 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops For Kids Program.

Through the Hoops For Kids program, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth. Golden State’s 1,176 made three-pointers through the 2021-22 NBA regular season slate of 82 games resulted in a total grant of $588,000. The amount raised by the Warriors Community Foundation, with the help of Salesforce, provided each of the eight organizations with $73,500.

“We are thrilled to announce over $70,000 dollars for each participating non-profit in our Hoops For Kids program,” said Nicole Lacob, Warriors Community Foundation President. “We are honored to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to shine light on these programs and highlight their critical functions in our community, while financially backing them as we all work toward educational equity in the Bay Area.”

"The business sector has a role to play in ensuring the success of our communities," said Ebony Beckwith, Salesforce Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff to Marc Benioff, and CEO of Salesforce Foundation. "Through our partnership with the Warriors Community Foundation, we're able to increase both our investment and impact."

Including the Hoops for Kids program, the Warriors Community Foundation will have committed more than $2.44 million to Bay Area organizations over the 2022-23 season. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $25 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

"The nonprofit sector was hit hard by the pandemic and it's critical we show up to support them," said Salesforce Senior Vice President of Philanthropy, Rebecca Ferguson. "Hoops For Kids is an excellent example of a program built by the local community that serves the local community."

This year’s Hoops For Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:

