Warriors Hire Matt Pitman as Public Address Announcer

The Golden State Warriors have named Matt Pitman the team’s public address announcer in preparation for the 2019-20 season at Chase Center, the new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, it was announced today.

Pitman joins the Warriors after 16 years at Seattle’s KeyArena, where he served as the PA announcer for the Seattle SuperSonics from 2004-08 and the Seattle Storm since 2005. His announcing résumé includes the 2010 & 2018 WNBA Finals and the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game, in addition to calling games for the Seattle Seawolves rugby squad since 2018. Pitman previously worked for KIRO Radio 97.3 in Seattle as Imaging & Digital Content Producer, where he won the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media in both 2018 & 2019.

“As we prepare to open Chase Center, we’re thrilled to have Matt on-board as the voice of this world-class venue,” said Warriors President and COO, Rick Welts. “He had a long and successful run with both the SuperSonics and Storm in Seattle, where his distinct and commanding voice became synonymous with KeyArena and the excitement of NBA and WNBA basketball. He’s a true professional and will be a terrific addition to our overall presentation.”

Pitman’s addition is part of an enhanced in-game entertainment program that features additional elements such as a band, a rebranded hype team and a special fan section. The Warriors will tip-off the preseason at Chase Center on Saturday, October 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.