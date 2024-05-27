Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on the Passing of Bill Walton

"Bill Walton was a legendary player, a hilarious, colorful broadcaster and most of all a wonderful person. I fell in love with basketball watching Bill dominate at UCLA in front of packed crowds at Pauley Pavilion, and I was blessed to get to know him later in our lives when he covered the NBA as an analyst on TV. Most of all, I will cherish getting to know him when he would visit the Warriors when his son, Luke, was on our coaching staff. His incredible energy, passion, love and zest for life was never turned off. Our hearts are broken today as we mourn Bill’s passing and grieve with his family."