Warriors Advocate For Gun Violence Awareness

On this National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we wear orange to honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

Text ORANGE to 64433 to find an event near you this weekend, and join millions of others who are coming together to fight for a future free from gun violence.

Steve Kerr's PSA on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The Warriors stand united with our fellow Bay Area teams to honor the more than 43,000 lives that are taken by gun violence each year, and the countless lives that are forever changed by this preventable crisis.