Warriors Gaming Squad Partners With NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming

Warriors Gaming Squad (WGS) has entered into a partnership with Nighthawk Pro Gaming by NETGEAR as an official partner of the team, marking the first esports partnership for the Golden State Warriors’ NBA 2K League affiliate team, it was announced today. To celebrate the partnership, the Warriors Gaming Squad will host Nothing But Net, presented by Nighthawk Pro Gaming, at Esports Arena in Oakland (255 2nd Street) from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event, free to the public, will provide fans an opportunity to play against the Warriors Gaming Squad, enjoy free food and Warriors Gaming Squad giveaways.

The partnership integrates Nighthawk Pro Gaming into the Warriors Gaming Squad in-game experience, including digital signage and placement of the Nighthawk Pro Gaming logo on the court apron for all Warriors Gaming Squad home games (pictured below). NETGEAR will also partner with the club to create digital content pieces featuring the team and its players throughout the NBA 2K League season. The team now trains with Nighthawk Pro Gaming routers and switches to eliminate lag and enhance their online game play experience.

“We are excited to partner with a Bay Area brand with such high esports pedigree,” said Hunter Leigh, Head of GSW Esports. “NETGEAR, via the company’s Nighthawk Pro Gaming brand, provides us with an authentic voice as we collaborate to create engaging content throughout the season for Warriors Gaming Squad fans throughout the country.”

Nighthawk Pro Gaming was developed out of a mission to address the networking needs of gamers to provide the best possible online, multi-player experience on any platform, from console to mobile to PC. Nighthawk by NETGEAR has long been recognized by gamers for high-performance networking hardware with the introduction of Nighthawk Pro Gaming the company has specifically focused on development of a product category that addresses the specific challenges gamers face with online multiplayer gaming. The NPG XR500 WiFi router is an ideal solution regardless of your level of game play; both novices and avid gamers alike will benefit from the reduction of lag during their game sessions. NETGEAR has outfitted the entire Warriors Gaming Squad with both NPG XR500 WiFi routers and SX10 10G LAN switches to be used in their training facilities.

“It is an honor to become the first sponsor of Warriors Gaming Squad,” said Heidi Cormack, senior vice president of global marketing for NETGEAR. “The alignment of Nighthawk Pro Gaming with professionals who use our products is integral to showcasing the best networking setup for online competitive game play.”

The six Warriors Gaming Squad players were selected from a pool of 102 eligible players at the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 4, 2018. The process of selecting gamers for the final player pool began with a qualifier in January that yielded 72,000 players and a combine in February. Following the combine, the NBA 2K League identified the top 250 players and held live, one-on-one interviews with each player. After the interviews, all player information was evaluated by a selection committee and used to determine the 102 players eligible to be drafted.

The NBA 2K League is a professional competitive gaming league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. This partnership marks the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league, bringing together the world’s best basketball gamers. Each week, players compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 gameplay. No artificial intelligence is used; playing ability is strictly determined by skill.

Purpose-built and fine-tuned to address the unique networking challenges of gamers, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, by NETGEAR, combines best-in-class high-performance hardware with advanced software to enhance online gameplay providing players with an optimized network environment to perform at their very best. Nighthawk Pro Gaming showcases our expertise and passion to deliver the most advanced solutions to achieve the ultimate environment for online gameplay. From the avid or professional gamer to the casual on any platform from console to PC and even mobile, Nighthawk Pro Gaming delivers the Power to Win.

