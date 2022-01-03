Warriors Game at Denver Re-Scheduled for Monday, March 7

The Golden State Warriors game at Denver that was originally scheduled to take place on December 30 has been rescheduled for Monday, March 7, the league announced today. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. (PST) at Ball Arena. The contest will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and can be heard on the team’s flagship station, 95.7 The Game.

The original game was postponed as Denver did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.