Warriors Announce 'Finals Friday' and 'Warriors Wednesday'

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced ‘Finals Friday’ and ‘Warriors Wednesday’ to encourage fans to wear their Warriors gear throughout the day, showing support for the team’s fifth-straight visit to the NBA Finals.

Golden State is the sixth franchise in the four-major North American sports to make five-or-more consecutive championship appearances, joining the Montreal Canadiens (NHL), Boston Celtics (NBA), Cleveland Browns (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB) and New York Islanders (NHL).

In addition, the team has announced a slate of events around the Bay Area. Throughout the next week, fans should be on the lookout for Warriors ambassadors to surprise them throughout the Bay Area, including on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), and other public transportation options, and at key landmark places around the Bay Area. Giveaways will include t-shirts and other swag.

Other events happening leading up to the NBA Finals include:

‘Finals Friday’ on Friday, May 24:

San Francisco City Hall, Coit Tower, the International Terminal at San Francisco Airport, and a number of commercial buildings in San Francisco will be lit up in Warriors blue and gold to celebrate the team’s fifth-straight NBA Finals appearance.

Saturday, May 25:

The team’s five Western Conference Championship trophies will be on display at the Warriors Team Store in Walnut Creek (1201 S Main St., Walnut Creek), from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for a photo opportunity. Free Warriors car flags will be given out on a first come, first served basis to the first 500 fans, beginning at 10:00 a.m., and Warriors legend Jim Barnett will be available from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a meet and greet with fans.

Sunday, May 26:

The team’s five Western Conference Championship trophies will be on display at the Warriors Team Store in San Jose (Westfield Valley Fair Mall, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite #2281, Santa Clara) from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for a photo opportunity. Free Warriors car flags will be given out on a first come, first served basis to the first 500 fans, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, May 28:

The team’s five Western Conference Championship Trophies will be on display at San Francisco City Hall, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a photo opportunity with fans. The team will also surprise fans with giveaway items, on a first-come, first-served basis.

From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Western Conference Championship trophies will be on display at the Warriors Team Store in San Francisco (Westfield San Francisco Centre, 865 Market Street, San Francisco), for a photo opportunity.

‘Warriors Wednesday’ on Wednesday, May 29:

The team’s five Western Conference Championship trophies will be on display at Oakland City Hall from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for a photo opportunity with fans. The team will also surprise fans with giveaway items, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oakland City Hall, San Francisco City Hall, Coit Tower, the International Terminal at San Francisco Airport, and a number of commercial buildings in San Francisco will be lit up in Warriors blue and gold to celebrate the team’s fifth-straight NBA Finals appearance.

In addition to the above events, the Warriors Team Store locations and online team store will be offering special fan deals leading up to and during the team’s NBA Finals games, including 40% off select jerseys. The Warriors Team Store also has official NBA Finals gear for sale, including the official Western Conference Champions Locker Room t-shirt and hats. Fans can gear up for the NBA Finals by visiting warriorsteamstore.com.