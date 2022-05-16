Warriors to Face Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference Finals

After winning their Western Conference Semifinals series with the Grizzlies in six games (4-2), the Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, which begins on Wednesday (6 p.m. PDT) at Chase Center.

The Mavericks completed their conference semifinals victory over the Suns on Sunday with a Game 7 win in Phoenix. The Warriors, who finished the regular season with one more win than the Mavericks, will host the first two games of the Western Conference Finals before the series shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. And if necessary, Game 5 will be back at Chase Center, Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 back in San Francisco.

This marks the first Warriors-Mavericks playoff matchup since the 2007 'We Believe' Dubs became the first No. 8 seed to knock off a one seed in a best-of-seven series. This season, the Mavericks won three of their four head-to-head matchups with the Warriors, with the Dubs' lone win coming on Jan. 25 when Jonathan Kuminga led the way with 22 points in a 130-92 victory at Chase Center.

See below for the Warriors-Mavericks Western Conference Finals schedule. For information on Warriors playoff tickets, visit warriors.com/playoffs or call 888-GSW-HOOP (Press 1).