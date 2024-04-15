Warriors Conclude 2023-24 Regular Season With 518 Consecutive Sellouts

The Golden State Warriors sold out each of the team’s 41 regular season home games after drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 during the team’s 2023-24 regular season finale at Chase Center yesterday, marking 518 consecutive sellouts. The sellout streak, which dates back to December 18, 2012, is the third-longest active streak in the NBA and the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak is inclusive of regular season and postseason games.
Longest All-Time NBA Sellout Streaks
|Team
|Sellouts
|Dates
|Dallas Mavericks
|957
|12/15/01 – present
|Portland Trail Blazers
|814
|4/9/77 – 11/16/95
|Boston Celtics
|662
|12/23/80 – 5/5/95
|Chicago Bulls
|610
|11/20/87 – 11/3/00
|Miami Heat
|596
|4/23/10 – present
|Golden State Warriors
|518
|12/18/12 – present
|Sacramento Kings
|497
|10/25/85 – 11/4/97
|New York Knicks
|433
|2/4/93 – 11/2/02
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|419
|2/22/11 – 3/3/20
|Phoenix Suns
|390
|2/3/90 – 2/7/99
Yesterday’s 123-116 win against the Utah Jazz marked the Warriors’ final home game of the regular season. Golden State will travel to Sacramento tomorrow, April 16, for an NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Kings at 7 p.m.
The NBA announced earlier today that the league has set all-time records for regular season total attendance, average attendance, percentage of capacity and sellouts for the second season in a row. The Warriors are one of 10 teams who sold out all home games during the 2023-24 NBA season.