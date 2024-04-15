Warriors Conclude 2023-24 Regular Season With 518 Consecutive Sellouts

The Golden State Warriors sold out each of the team’s 41 regular season home games after drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 during the team’s 2023-24 regular season finale at Chase Center yesterday, marking 518 consecutive sellouts. The sellout streak, which dates back to December 18, 2012, is the third-longest active streak in the NBA and the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak is inclusive of regular season and postseason games.

Longest All-Time NBA Sellout Streaks

Team Sellouts Dates Dallas Mavericks 957 12/15/01 – present Portland Trail Blazers 814 4/9/77 – 11/16/95 Boston Celtics 662 12/23/80 – 5/5/95 Chicago Bulls 610 11/20/87 – 11/3/00 Miami Heat 596 4/23/10 – present Golden State Warriors 518 12/18/12 – present Sacramento Kings 497 10/25/85 – 11/4/97 New York Knicks 433 2/4/93 – 11/2/02 Oklahoma City Thunder 419 2/22/11 – 3/3/20 Phoenix Suns 390 2/3/90 – 2/7/99

Yesterday’s 123-116 win against the Utah Jazz marked the Warriors’ final home game of the regular season. Golden State will travel to Sacramento tomorrow, April 16, for an NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Kings at 7 p.m.