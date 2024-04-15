featured-image
(Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Warriors Conclude 2023-24 Regular Season With 518 Consecutive Sellouts

Golden State’s Sellout Streak Dates Back To 2012-13 NBA Season

April 15, 20242:01 PM PDT

The Golden State Warriors sold out each of the team’s 41 regular season home games after drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 during the team’s 2023-24 regular season finale at Chase Center yesterday, marking 518 consecutive sellouts. The sellout streak, which dates back to December 18, 2012, is the third-longest active streak in the NBA and the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. The streak is inclusive of regular season and postseason games.

Longest All-Time NBA Sellout Streaks

TeamSelloutsDates
Dallas Mavericks95712/15/01 – present
Portland Trail Blazers8144/9/77 – 11/16/95
Boston Celtics 66212/23/80 – 5/5/95
Chicago Bulls61011/20/87 – 11/3/00
Miami Heat 5964/23/10 – present
Golden State Warriors51812/18/12 – present 
Sacramento Kings49710/25/85 – 11/4/97
New York Knicks4332/4/93 – 11/2/02 
Oklahoma City Thunder 4192/22/11 – 3/3/20 
Phoenix Suns 3902/3/90 – 2/7/99

Yesterday’s 123-116 win against the Utah Jazz marked the Warriors’ final home game of the regular season. Golden State will travel to Sacramento tomorrow, April 16, for an NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Kings at 7 p.m.

The NBA announced earlier today that the league has set all-time records for regular season total attendance, average attendance, percentage of capacity and sellouts for the second season in a row. The Warriors are one of 10 teams who sold out all home games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Related Articles