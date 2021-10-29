Warriors Exercise Contract Options on Jordan Poole and James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors have exercised the fourth-year contract option on guard Jordan Poole and third-year contract option on center James Wiseman, both of which are for the 2022-23 season, the team announced today.

Poole, 22, has appeared in five games (all starts) this season, averaging 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.20 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. Originally selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Michigan product has appeared in 113 career games (26 starts), averaging 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest.

Wiseman, 20, appeared in 39 games (27 starts) as a rookie for Golden State during the 2020-21 season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. The 7’0” center was originally selected by Golden State with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed, while the third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option.