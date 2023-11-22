Warriors Announce Annual ‘Dubsgiving’ Offers With Variety of Deals Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Golden State Warriors’ annual celebration of ‘Dubsgiving’ launches on Friday, November 24, to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and provide fans with a variety of deals, including a no fee offer on single game tickets, Warriors Shop online merchandise discounts, and deals on Chase Center events. For more information, visit warriors.com/dubsgiving.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Warriors single game tickets at warriors.com with no ticketing fees for all remaining 2023-24 home games. This offer will be available starting Friday, November 24, at 8 a.m. for all Chase cardholders before becoming available to the general public beginning at 12 p.m. The offer ends at 10 p.m. on Monday, November 27.

Throughout the weekend, fans will have access to discounts on Chase Center events, including 40% off for the University of San Francisco (USF) ‘USF Legacy’ college basketball double-header on Sunday, November 26, 40% off select Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour tickets on Saturday, January 13, 2024, $15 off select tickets for Excision on Friday, February 9, 2024, and up to 40% off plus no fees for the Santa Cruz Warriors game at Chase Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024. For more details, visit chasecenter.com/news/dubsgiving-2023.

On Friday, November 24, and Monday, November 27, Warriors Shop will offer fans 30% off all online purchases made at shop.warriors.com. In addition, fans will receive 25% off sitewide on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26. Fans can receive an additional 10% cash back on top of their purchases when shopping Warriors Shop on Rakuten.com.

Warriors Basketball Academy, powered by Rakuten, will offer a free Warriors Basketball Academy water bottle for fans who sign up for any winter multi-day holiday session.