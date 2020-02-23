Warriors Sign Center Dragan Bender to 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed center Dragan Bender (DRAHG-an) to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Bender, 22, appeared in seven games this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. In 13 games with Milwaukee’s G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, the 7’0” center tallied averages of 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.69 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Bender owns career averages of 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.0 minutes in 178 games (64 starts) over four seasons with Phoenix and Milwaukee.

Bender will wear #10 with Golden State.