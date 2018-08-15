Warriors Incorporates Senior Dance Team into 2018-19 Season Dance Program

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are enhancing their dance team program to include a new Senior Dance Team, it was announced today. Auditions are open to anyone 55 years of age or older as of October 1, 2018. The new Senior Dance Team will host their inaugural team auditions on Saturday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. (registration opens at 9:00 a.m.) at The Ultimate Fieldhouse (2675 Mitchell Drive) in Walnut Creek.

In addition, in-game entertainment will include cross-over performances for the 2018-19 season featuring all teams in the dance program, including the Warriors Dance Team, Golden State Breakers, Jr. Jam Squad and the newly created Senior Dance Team.

Warriors Dance Team Auditions

The Warriors Dance Team will hold auditions for the 2018-19 team on Saturday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. at The Ultimate Fieldhouse (2675 Mitchell Drive) in Walnut Creek. The Warriors are looking for talented dancers and entertainers with an energetic personality to become ambassadors for the Warriors organization during the 2018-19 NBA season.

Warriors Dance Team auditions are open to anyone 18 years of age or older as of October 1, 2018. The audition process will take place over several days, with preliminary auditions on August 25 (registration opens at 9:00 a.m.). Finalists selected from the preliminary auditions must be available from August 26-30 to attend a finalist interview, boot camp and final auditions on Thursday, August 30. To pre-register for auditions visit Warriors.com/danceteam.

Aspiring dancers can also sign up for any of the four (4) audition prepatory classes being held at Renaissance ClubSport in Walnut Creek (2805 Jones Road) starting Wednesday, August 15. These audition prep classes are a great way for prospective dancers to touch up on their skills, learn the Warriors Dance Team style and participate in a Q&A with Warriors Dance Team Director Sabrina Ellison. Further details on the Warriors Dance Team auditions and prep classes can be found at Warriors.com/danceteam.

Jr. Jam Squad Auditions

The Jr. Jam Squad, the Warriors’ youth dance team, will hold auditions, which are open to ages 6-14 years old, beginning Saturday, September 8 at 2:30 p.m. (registration opens at 1:30 p.m.) at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek. Finalists selected from the preliminary auditions will take part in the final auditions on Tuesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. at TruDance in Union City (2829 Whipple Road).