Warriors Announce Audition Information for 2019-20 Dance Program
Warriors Dance Team to Include Male Dancers in Select Performances of the 2019-20 Season
The Golden State Warriors are expanding the Warriors Dance Team to include male dancers during select performances of the 2019-20 season. The team will continue to be headlined by the all-female “Gold Squad” which will perform at every Warriors home game, while the all-male “Blue Crew” will perform alongside the female dancers at 15 select home games. In addition, in-game entertainment will include crossover performances featuring all teams in the dance program, including the Warriors Dance Team, Golden State Breakers, Hardwood Classics and Jr. Jam Squad.
Warriors Dance Team Gold Squad (Women ages 18 and up)
Warriors Dance Team Blue Crew (Men ages 18 and up)
Hardwood Classics (Ages 55 and up)
Jr. Jam Squad (Ages 6-14)
GS Breakers (Ages 18 and up)
For additional information or to pre-register for preparatory classes and auditions, visit Warriors.com/danceteam.
For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2019-20 season presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit warriors.com.
