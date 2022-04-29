Warriors Community Foundation Unveils Refurbished Basketball Court at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco’s Willie Mays Clubhouse

The Golden State Warriors and United Airlines, with the help of the Good Tidings Foundation, have revealed a refurbished basketball court at the Willie Mays Clubhouse. This marks the Warriors Community Foundation’s 90th refurbished basketball court.

Earlier today, Warriors Legend Dorell Wright and Chief Marketing Officer Jen Millet were in attendance for the court unveil ceremony. The court dedication was followed by a Warriors Basketball Academy clinic for Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco youth.

The renovation work at the Willie Mays Clubhouse included the installation of energy efficient LED lighting, removing and replacing all exterior windows on the eastern side of the gym, insulating and installing new plywood sheer wall on the gym ends, painting of the gym walls, and installing new wall graphics.

"The gym looks terrific thanks to the Warriors, United Airlines, and Good Tidings Foundation,” said Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco President, Rob Connolly. “The Club is very lucky to have long-standing partnerships with all three of these organizations, so working together was extra special. All members of the Boys & Girls Club deserve to have first-class facilities, great programming, and a skilled and caring staff. You feel those things immediately when you walk into the Willie Mays Clubhouse and this beautiful gym."

The Willie Mays Clubhouse opened in 2008 and offers a full-service youth development facility on Hunters Point Hill for young people ages six to 18. As one of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco’s 13 Clubhouses across the city, the Willie Mays Clubhouse remained open throughout the pandemic and was part of San Francisco City and County’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families’ Community Hubs Initiative. This allowed Club members to safely access their school’s remote instruction from the Clubhouse as well as learning support, recreation opportunities, and peer interactions. The Willie Mays Clubhouse has served over 150 youth to-date in 2022.

“San Francisco is an important community for United and we believe investing in our youth is an investment in the Bay Area’s future leaders,” said Vice President of United’s San Francisco hub, Lori Augustine. “Playing team sports will teach these kids important life lessons like how to work together toward a common goal and how to be persistent. These are skills that will last a lifetime, and now, the young people who play at the Willie Mays Boys and Girls Club will be able to develop these skills on a gorgeous, new basketball court thanks to our teamwork with the Warriors and the Good Tidings Foundation.”

United also partners with Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco to promote STEM education and encourage the next generation of leaders. Since 2009, United’s support ensures Bay Area staff and youth access to important opportunities across the country and has brought Boys & Girls Club members to San Francisco International Airport to experience careers in aviation, as well as mentor students for lifelong success.

“It was wonderful to join forces with the Golden State Warriors and United Airlines to refurbish the historic gym at the Willie Mays Clubhouse in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood,” said Founder of the Good Tidings Foundation Larry Harper. “The basketball flooring is now the original floor from the Cow Palace, as we commemorate one historic landmark with another through the love of the game.”

The Willie Mays Boys and Girls Club at Hunters Point was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, United Airlines with the help of The Good Tidings Foundation as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, created over 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, which has restored 90 basketball courts in the Bay Area.