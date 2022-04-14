Warriors Community Foundation Unveils Refurbished Basketball Court at Marin City Recreation Center

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with PepsiCo., the Good Tidings Foundation and Play Marin, have revealed a refurbished basketball court at Marin City Recreation Center, it was announced today. This marks the Warriors Community Foundation’s 89th refurbished basketball court.

Warriors legend Chris Mullin was in attendance for the court reveal ceremony. The court dedication was followed by a Warriors Basketball Academy clinic for local youth.

The renovation work at the Marin City Community Services District Recreation Center included repainting the gym walls, removing and replacing all damaged hardwood, sanding the floor to its original surface, painting new lines and logos and applying new finish, repainting the gym lobby and repairing damaged walls, repairing and painting the walls of the youth room, and installing new carpet. Additionally, a new LIFEWTR-inspired mural was painted and installed by artist The Apexer after gathering input and collaborating with students from Play Marin.

Play Marin is the first non-profit in Marin County that seeks to solve the equity issues that directly affect youth in their engagement of sports and recreation. It provides the county of Marin with a more inclusive society to counter the negative narrative that exists about certain communities within Marin, and helps to circumvent some of the economic disparities that Marin City faces within its education system and recreational outlets.

“The Marin City Recreation Center has been a staple in the community for gatherings for over 70 years,” said Founder and CEO of Play Marin Paul Austin. “Built in the 1950s, this space supports the vast majority of youth in Marin City, and it is my hope that we can build off the foundation that this court provides to turn the larger recreational space into a state-of-the-art facility for youth development.”

“We are proud to create beautiful art that will uplift the Marin community as they enjoy the refurbished basketball court,” said Johannes Evenblij, West Division President of PepsiCo Beverages North America. “PepsiCo is proud to be a partner of Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors, by joining forces we can make a bigger impact in the community for good.”

It was great to finally come to Marin City and create a space for the deserving youth of this community,” said Founder of The Good Tidings Foundation Larry Harper. “We were thrilled to handle a much-needed gym refurbishment as well as freshening up the youth room with new paint and carpet. Thank you to the Warriors Community Foundation for the collaborations over the past 26 years!”

The Marin City Recreation Center was refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, PepsiCo., and The Good Tidings Foundation as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, created 25 years ago by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Good Tidings Foundation, which has restored more than 88 basketball courts in the Bay Area.