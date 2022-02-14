Warriors Community Foundation Raises $2.5 Million at Annual Poker Tournament

Top Action Prizes Included A Boat Ride With Warriors Guard Klay Thompson; Warriors Community Foundation Has Granted Over $25 Million In Impact Since Inception In 2012
Posted: Feb 14, 2022

The Golden State Warriors hosted the 8th annual Warriors Community Foundation Poker Tournament, presented by MGM Resorts, on February 5 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, raising $2.5 million for the Warriors Community Foundation. Supporting partners for the event included Mercedes-Benz and Silver Oak.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds raised at this year’s annual Poker Tournament will be awarded to Bay Area non-profits ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season as part of the Warriors Community Foundation’s annual grant cycle. The buy-in and re-buys at the tournament totaled over $1.8 million, with the money raised through a live auction totaling over $600,000. Top prizes at the auction included cookies baked by Ayesha Curry and a Kelley James guitar, signed by Warriors players Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. The marquee auction item featured an excursion on the Bay with Thompson on his boat, with a winning bid of $250,000. Two bidders were awarded the boat outing, with that auction lot generating $500,000 for the Foundation’s grant program.

At the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors Community Foundation announced its annual grants slate, awarding a single-season record high of $1.85 million to 51 Bay Area non-profits that work to address educational equity. The Warriors Community Foundation has now surpassed $25 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area—including $15 million in cash grants—since the Foundation’s inception in 2012.

