Warriors Community Foundation Announces 2021-22 Grant Recipients

The Golden State Warriors have announced that the Warriors Community Foundation will donate $1.85 million in grants this season, which tops last year’s $1.825 million as the most-ever awarded in a single season by the Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation has now surpassed $25 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area—including $15 million in cash grants—since the Foundation’s inception in 2012.

51 Bay Area non-profits, including annual flagship grants to the Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District, make up this year’s grantee roster. The full list of grantees can be viewed here.

Over the last few days, Warriors players, coaches and executives have made personal calls to various recipients of the 2020-21 Warriors Community Foundation season grants to inform the recipients of the funds. Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry, Head Coach Steve Kerr, and Director of Player Affairs and Engagement Shaun Livingston were among the representatives to make calls on behalf of the Warriors Community Foundation.

“As we embark on the 10th season of our Warriors Community Foundation grants cycle, I’m thrilled that we were able to once again surpass our single-season record donation amount,” said Warriors Community Foundation Board President Nicole Lacob. “This record grant total was made possible despite pandemic-related challenges due, in part, to the incredible generosity of the entire Warriors investor group, showing once again that strength in numbers is the key to success. The resources and support needed for teachers and students alike is at an all-time high as they navigate the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. The fight for educational equity is more critical than ever as we rally around those in our community that need it the most, and today’s announcement is another step in the right direction.”

Tonight, the Warriors will celebrate this year’s grant recipients with an pregame on-court check presentation. Nicole Lacob will join Warriors President & Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider, Vice President of Development & Communications at Techbridge Girls, Kristi Davis, Executive Director of The Hidden Genius Project Brandon Nicholson, and various members of the Warriors Community Foundation Board for the presentation.

The grants will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence. In total, grants will be made to 22 organizations that operate in Alameda County, 16 that serve San Francisco County, and 13 that offer programming in both areas.