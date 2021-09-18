Warriors and Clorox Donate Cleaning Products to Oakland Unified School District

The Golden State Warriors and The Clorox Company announced today the donation of 120 Clorox® TurboPro™ Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers, along with 20 cases of cleaning disinfectant per sprayer to the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), to be distributed to each of OUSD’s 80 public schools. The product donation will help compliment the District’s holistic health and cleaning protocols for students and educators.

Additionally, Clorox has announced a $25,000 donation to directly impact and support OUSD and Oakland youth, via Generation Thrive, the Warriors’ first-of-its-kind hub that supports non-profits, schools and educators in Oakland.

As part of the donation, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and assistant coach Ron Adams visited West Oakland Middle School today to deliver the Clorox TurboPro Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers.

The Clorox® TurboPro™ Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer is engineered to clean high-touch areas, including schools, offices and athletic facilities. They are paired with EPA-registered chemistries that are designed specifically for the handheld sprayers; the cleaning solution kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The cordless device offers up to four hours of continuous spraying on a single charge, making it easy for use on small, hard to reach spaces with the electrostatic technology.

“Since the Warriors Community Foundation’s inception in 2012, striving for educational equity has remained our top priority,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider. “In continuing to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it has posed for youth and in-person learning, we are thrilled to partner with Clorox, who has anchored its headquarters in Oakland for over 100 years, to aid the schools in enhanced cleaning protocols.”

"We are now more than a month into the school year," said Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. "With the measures we have in place, including mandatory masking, mandatory vaccines or weekly testing for all staff, and keeping people who are sick from coming to school, we have an excellent system in place for protecting our school communities. This remarkable gift of electrostatic sprayers from Clorox and the Golden State Warriors will enhance that system. We deeply appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Warriors and Clorox, and their always being ready to support the health, well-being, and education of Oakland students."

Oakland Unified School District has 80 District-run K-12 schools that serve 35,000 students. COVID kept most Oakland students home for the better part of a year and a half. Maintaining clean schools is important at all times, and especially when bringing students and staff back after a long time away from our campuses. Schools opened for the 2021-22 school year on August 9.

“Oakland has been Clorox’s home for a century, as well as the home for many of our employees,” said The Clorox Company Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Ed Huber. “We’re part of the community and are committed to helping the people in it thrive. By continuing our work with the Golden State Warriors and Generation Thrive, we can help create cleaner and healthier environments for our Oakland students so they can focus on what matters most – learning.”