Warriors Clinch Fifth-Straight Pacific Division Title

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, who own a record of 52-24 (.684) this season, have clinched the 2018-19 Pacific Division title for the fifth consecutive season and seventh time overall since the NBA began using the current divisional format in 1970-71.

Warriors Pacific Division Titles, Since 1970-71 Season Head Coach 2018-19 Steve Kerr 2017-18 Steve Kerr 2016-17 Steve Kerr 2015-16 Steve Kerr 2014-15 Steve Kerr 1975-76 Alvin Attles 1974-75 Alvin Attles

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Pat Riley as the only coaches to win division titles in each of their first five seasons as a head coach, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Among the four major professional sports leagues, the Warriors are the first Bay Area team to earn five consecutive division crowns since the San Francisco 49ers won five-straight NFC West titles from 1986-1990. The Warriors join the Lakers as the only teams to win the Pacific Division in five consecutive seasons, which the Lakers last accomplished from 2007-08 to 2011-12.

The Warriors, who are slated to make their franchise-record seventh-straight playoff appearance, have won three NBA championships in the last four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) and have earned four consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013.

Pacific Division Titles, Since 1970-71 Team Division Titles Los Angeles Lakers 23 Golden State Warriors 7 Phoenix Suns 6