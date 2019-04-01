Warriors Clinch Fifth-Straight Pacific Division Title
The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, who own a record of 52-24 (.684) this season, have clinched the 2018-19 Pacific Division title for the fifth consecutive season and seventh time overall since the NBA began using the current divisional format in 1970-71.
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Pat Riley as the only coaches to win division titles in each of their first five seasons as a head coach, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Among the four major professional sports leagues, the Warriors are the first Bay Area team to earn five consecutive division crowns since the San Francisco 49ers won five-straight NFC West titles from 1986-1990. The Warriors join the Lakers as the only teams to win the Pacific Division in five consecutive seasons, which the Lakers last accomplished from 2007-08 to 2011-12.
The Warriors, who are slated to make their franchise-record seventh-straight playoff appearance, have won three NBA championships in the last four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) and have earned four consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013.
Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2019 Playoffs will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets directly from the team for the First Round when they go on sale to the general public in early April. Exclusive presales will also be offered to fans on the Season Ticket Priority Wait List, which currently has over 44,000 members, as well as fans that have signed up for Insider Email Alerts. Fans interested in securing playoff resale tickets should do so by visiting warriors.com, which offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.
