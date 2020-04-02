Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

Thursday, April 2 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

2015 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/27/15; Warriors Advance to NBA Finals



"The Bay Area's been waiting for 40 years," Stephen Curry said in celebration following Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals, as the Dubs clinched the Western Conference Finals series over the Houston Rockets (4-1) and advanced to the NBA Finals for first time since 1975.

Friday, April 3 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

Fan Vote: 2015 NBA Finals: Game 1 or Game 4



The 2015 NBA Finals became the first time in 40 years of franchise history the Dubs reached the NBA Finals. To participate in fan voting, stay tuned to NBCSBA on Twitter that day to choose which game of the historic series you wish to see will be re-aired on NBC Sports Bay Area.



Saturday, April 4 | 4 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

Warriors at Celtics - 12/11/15; Warriors Start Season 24-0



The Warriors began the 2015-16 season with 24 straight wins, and the final victory of that winning streak came in dramatic fashion - a double overtime thriller in Boston on Dec. 11, 2015.

Saturday, April 4 | 6 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

Warriors vs. Pacers - 12/5/16; Klay Scores 60



A 60-point performance is special, but when Klay Thompson did it, he added his own spin on it: 60 points in three quarters on 11 dribbles.

Sunday, April 5 | 6 p.m. | NBA TV

2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - 5/30/16; Warriors Win Series after Trailing 3-1



The Splash Brothers combined to make 13 3-pointers, leading the Warriors to a Game 7 win to send them to the NBA Finals for the second straight season.

Sunday, April 5 | 12 a.m. | NBA TV

2018 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/28/18; Warriors Stage Comeback to Win Game 7



After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, the Warriors got hot in the third quarter behind the play of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, ultimately winning a decisive Game 7, 101-92, in Houston to earn the team’s fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

