Warriors and Chase Center Sign UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, the Warriors new 18,064-seat privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, today announced they have become the first NBA team to sign the UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative to show their commitment to combating global climate change. This program aims to support and guide sports organizations in achieving global climate change goals in accordance with the Paris Agreement, whose goal is to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative was formed with the objectives of achieving a clear trajectory for the global sports community to combat climate change and using sports as a unifying tool to drive climate awareness and action among global citizens. By signing the UN Sports for Climate Action Initiative, the Warriors and Chase Center are committing to the program’s five principles to:

Undertake systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility

Reduce overall climate impact

Educate for climate action

Promote sustainable and responsible consumption

Advocate for climate action through communication

“We know that climate change is a global concern that needs to be addressed immediately and realize the impact that we and the global sports community can have on combating it,” said Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone. “As we put the finishing touches on Chase Center and get ready for the opening of the arena, sustainability is going to be at the core focus of everything we do, from business operations to how we put on games and events.”

The Warriors and Chase Center join a number of signatories in the global sports community, including the International Olympic Committee, International Federation of Association Football and Rugby World Cup 2021.

About Chase Center

Chase Center, an 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena set to open in September of 2019, will anchor Thrive City, the multipurpose, privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood consisting of 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space that are part of a larger mixed-use development including two office buildings and dozens of unique restaurant and retail locations. Chase Center will play host to games featuring the six-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, concerts, cultural events, family shows and more, totaling nearly 200 events per year. Thrive City, the surrounding district of Chase Center, will be a community gathering space providing a slate of year-round health and wellness programming, including Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets, ice skating and much more.