Golden State Warriors and RingCentral Partner to Bring Enterprise Cloud Communications to the Warriors and Chase Center

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Chase Center and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership. RingCentral will now be the Official Enterprise Cloud Communications Partner for the Warriors and a Founding Partner of Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, scheduled to open in September of 2019. In addition, all Warriors business offices and Chase Center operations will use RingCentral to exclusively power its communications. Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob and RingCentral Founder, Chairman and CEO Vlad Shmunis announced the news today at RingCentral’s ConnectCentral® 2018 conference in San Francisco.

“Adding RingCentral as our latest Founding Partner further enables us across the organization to collaborate seamlessly,” said Warriors Owner and CEO Joe Lacob. “RingCentral has been a tremendous partner of ours for the past four years and we’re looking forward to continuing that relationship as we open Chase Center less than a year from now.”

Under the agreement, RingCentral will be the Official Enterprise Cloud Communications Partner, bringing its industry leading cloud technology to the brand-new arena. As the presenting partner for the Warriors radio game broadcast Call Under Review feature, RingCentral’s enterprise communications platform will power referee collaboration as they make critical game decisions.

“We’re excited to partner with the Warriors to enhance the communications experience for both the team and Chase Center,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman and CEO. “With today’s announcement, we are now a Founding Partner of Chase Center and their enterprise cloud communications solutions provider of choice. We look forward to a continued successful partnership.”

Recognizing the robust capabilities of RingCentral, the Warriors business offices and Chase Center operations will use RingCentral’s cloud platform to communicate with customers, partners, and employees. RingCentral will replace the Warriors legacy on-premises system with RingCentral Office to enable greater mobility, flexibility, and richer features, including video meetings, team messaging, mobile and desktop apps, and quality of service analytics.

RingCentral has been a partner of the Warriors since 2014 and will continue their partnership through Oracle Arena and Chase Center. At Chase Center, this will also include in-arena signage and branded charging stations.

RingCentral provides enterprise-grade unified voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile and distributed workforce.

About Chase Center

Chase Center is a 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.

About the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors organization, currently in its 73rd season, is a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946, the Warriors called the city of Philadelphia home for 16 memorable years before moving to the West Coast in 1962 to become the San Francisco Warriors and ultimately, in 1971, the Golden State Warriors when the team moved across the Bay to its current home in Oakland. The team’s storied history includes six NBA Championships, an NBA-record 73 wins during the 2015-16 season, six of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players and 26 members of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.