Golden State Warriors Partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Drive Connected Experiences for Chase Center

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Chase Center and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced HPE will be a Founding Partner of Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex being built in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Through the partnership, HPE will exclusively provide IT infrastructure and networking solutions to Chase Center that will enable connected experiences for Warriors and Chase Center guests. Technology from HPE and Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, will power the sports and entertainment arena’s IT infrastructure and deliver next generation mobility and indoor location services throughout Chase Center and surrounding district.

Opening in September of 2019, ahead of the Warriors 2019-20 season, Chase Center will be outfitted with the most advanced HPE hybrid cloud and Aruba networking solutions that will enable secure, seamless connectivity. The arena and surrounding district will also create new experiences by delivering custom mobile content and venue-specific services during NBA basketball, concerts, family shows, conventions and more.

“Attending sporting events, concerts and stage performances used to be a passive experience, with fans simply sitting and watching,” said Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Industry-leading servers, storage and strong connectivity combined with new location technology inside the arena and theater and across the entire 11-acre site, makes the entire space a connected, interactive playground.”

It takes advanced hardware and intelligent software to drive an immersive, technology-driven experience that supports an 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, a 5,000-person performing arts theater, 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail businesses, and 580,000 square feet of office space across two office buildings. Networking installations are the first components within a more comprehensive technology roadmap that HPE is building with Golden State Warriors and Chase Center. To power such a data and bandwidth-heavy network, HPE and Aruba are installing the most advanced enterprise switches, wireless access points, security platforms, and network management software.

At the core of the network lies Aruba’s 8,400 core and aggregation switches, which offer flexibility and innovation in dealing with modern application, security and scalability demands in today’s mobile, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) era. Aruba offers the industry’s most advanced, fully programmable operating system, carrier-grade performance, and an industry-first Network Analytics Engine that proactively monitors and troubleshoots network, system, application and security related issues.

By enabling intelligent automation and network insights, the operating system reduces the time spent on manual tasks, freeing up time for Warriors and Chase Center IT teams to develop new and engaging fan experiences and uncover new ways to drive operational efficiencies for all events in the arena and on the surrounding district.

“Working with the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center provides us with an incredible opportunity to evolve the fan connected experience by delivering the most advanced wireless technology just now coming to market,” said Keerti Melkote, Co-founder and President, Aruba. “Built-in AI-intelligence, location services, and seamless roaming encourages arena visitors to interact and share their experiences with others without fear of low connectivity or mobile data usage.”

“Our partnership with HPE will enable our fans and guests to experience a seamless connected experience from the moment they step onto our site,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “HPE’s experience in the connectivity space and their knowledge and understanding of our needs is what makes them a perfect partner for the Warriors and Chase Center.”

About Chase Center

Chase Center is a 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena, set to open in the Fall of 2019, which will anchor an 11-acre mixed use privately financed complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will play host to Warriors basketball, concerts, cultural events, family shows, and more, totaling nearly 200 events a year. The sports and entertainment district will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.

About the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors organization, currently in its 73rd season, is a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946, the Warriors called the city of Philadelphia home for 16 memorable years before moving to the West Coast in 1962 to become the San Francisco Warriors and ultimately, in 1971, the Golden State Warriors when the team moved across the Bay to its current home in Oakland. The team’s storied history includes six NBA Championships, an NBA-record 73 wins during the 2015-16 season, six of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players and 26 members of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.