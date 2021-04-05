Warriors, Chase Center Announce Collaboration with Clorox

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center today announced a dynamic, multi-property collaboration with The Clorox Company. Clorox will become the official disinfectant product used by the Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden Guardians and Warriors Gaming Squad.

“The Warriors are committed to ensuring Chase Center features the safest and cleanest indoor environment possible,” said Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone. “We’ve seen a significant shift over the last 10 months around venue health and hygiene. As we look to the eventual return of fans, Clorox’s world-class products, Chase Center’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and our dedication to adhering to stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols is a strong combination designed to enhance everyone’s safety at Chase Center.”

Through this collaboration, Clorox will provide disinfecting products, including Clorox® Total 360® System electrostatic sprayers, to help enhance Chase Center’s Clean Team sponsored by Clorox, a program that outlines all cleaning and disinfection protocols and focuses on frequent auditing of cleanliness and disinfection levels throughout the arena every day, including non-event days.

The collaboration between two Bay Area-based companies will also extend to the Santa Cruz Warriors and Kaiser Permanente Arena, with similar product integrations and a Clean Team program; the Golden Guardians with logo placement on player jerseys and the Warriors Gaming Squad with branding at matches.

“For more than 100 years Clorox has been a trusted brand in the home, and we’re proud to extend our commitment by teaming up with The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center,” said Heath Rigsby, VP of Out of Home at The Clorox Company. “Disinfection plays an important role in helping to create a cleaner and safer experience for everyone from staff to players to fans.”

The Warriors and Chase Center have taken several steps to help enhance safety including becoming one of the first major sports and entertainment venues to receive the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s Star facility accreditation and developing a robust COVID-19 testing program for all employees, media, fans, vendors and other individuals who require access to the venue. Additionally, Chase Center features a state-of-the-art HVAC system that can run on 100 percent outside air and includes MERV 15 rated mechanical air filters which exceed the NBA and CDC COVID-related minimum recommendation of MERV 13 filters.