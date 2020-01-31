Warriors Launch Beyond28 Campaign To Tip Off Black History Month

The Golden State Warriors today unveiled Beyond28, a year-round campaign and platform that will celebrate and highlight Black History. Launching in February and continuing throughout the year, Beyond28 is founded on the premise that Black History and Culture is something that should be celebrated year-round, not just contained in the month of February, which is typically only 28 days. The campaign tips off Saturday, February 1 through the Warriors social platform, and will feature thought-provoking videos sharing dialogue from Warriors players and coaches, NBA personalities, and other individuals from the Bay Area community, discussing culture and societal topics. Throughout the remainder of the year, the Warriors will continue to recognize, honor and celebrate Black History through community activations and video content series, including content to be released on the 29th day of each month.

The Warriors will celebrate Black History Month and Beyond28 with numerous in-game activations, community outreach efforts and a multimedia partnership with BAYCAT Academy, a Bay Area nonprofit that educates, empowers and employs youth to produce digital media. The Warriors will spotlight Black History with videos featuring and honoring Bay Area leadersand influencers that will run throughout February during games at Chase Center and will be featured online throughout the rest of the year.

The Warriors will have a traveling art exhibit on the main concourse at Chase Center, set up for all games and events inFebruary. The art will highlight Black History and culture, serving as an educational piece as fans immerse themselves in the influences and inspiration of each piece. The collection will feature Betye Saar’s six serigraph prints from Zora Neale Hurston’s Bookmarks in the Pages of Life, and Faith Ringgold’s eight serigraph prints from Letter from Birmingham City Jail , a nod to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Their work is included in many permanent collections of prominent museums, including The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art. The Chase Center traveling exhibition is in association with the Landau Traveling Exhibitions.

The Warriors will also celebrate Black History Month at Chase Center with various in-game performances, festivities and activities, including:

Saturday, February 8 vs. LA Lakers: The Warriors will honor the memory and legacy of Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, with various moments throughout the game. Additionally, two cast members from the Broadway show Toni Stone, will sing the National Anthem.

Monday, February 10 vs. Miami: Members of the cast of nationally-acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton will perform the National Anthem, and Snap Boogie will perform in-game.

Thursday, February 20 vs. Houston: The Warriors will celebrate 60s Night, with a featured halftime performance by the Curtis Family C-Notes.

Sunday, February 23 vs. New Orleans: The Sunday matinee will feature an in-game performance by Peter Rabbit, a New York City native who spent six years on Broadway.

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Sacramento: Members of the Diamano Coura West African Dance Company will perform for fans, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase a commemorative poster, as part ofthe Warriors Poster Series, celebrating Black History Month.

Thursday, February 27 vs. LA Lakers: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tony Lindsay will perform the National Anthem.

During the month of February, the Warriors’ community outreach efforts will focus on topics related to Black History Month, including:

Monday, February 3: To tip-off Black History Month and Beyond28 celebrations, Warriors employees and former players will visit Franklin Elementary School in Oakland to read books with students. The books and authors chosen will have ties to Black History topics.

Friday, February 7: The Warriors will host Basketball Decoded, presented by Google Cloud, where approximately 80 students will participate in sports and tech-related activities. The Hidden Genius Project and TEAM, Inc., both local non-profits founded by black entrepreneurs and technologists who work to address unemployment in the black male community, will run the educational elements for students.