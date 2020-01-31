Warriors Launch Beyond28 Campaign To Tip Off Black History Month
Beyond28 Will Celebrate Black History Year-Round, Keeping Black History At Forefront of Events and Conversations
The Golden State Warriors today unveiled Beyond28, a year-round campaign and platform that will celebrate and highlight Black History. Launching in February and continuing throughout the year, Beyond28 is founded on the premise that Black History and Culture is something that should be celebrated year-round, not just contained in the month of February, which is typically only 28 days. The campaign tips off Saturday, February 1 through the Warriors social platform, and will feature thought-provoking videos sharing dialogue from Warriors players and coaches, NBA personalities, and other individuals from the Bay Area community, discussing culture and societal topics. Throughout the remainder of the year, the Warriors will continue to recognize, honor and celebrate Black History through community activations and video content series, including content to be released on the 29th day of each month.
The Warriors will celebrate Black History Month and Beyond28 with numerous in-game activations, community outreach efforts and a multimedia partnership with BAYCAT Academy, a Bay Area nonprofit that educates, empowers and employs youth to produce digital media. The Warriors will spotlight Black History with videos featuring and honoring Bay Area leadersand influencers that will run throughout February during games at Chase Center and will be featured online throughout the rest of the year.
The Warriors will have a traveling art exhibit on the main concourse at Chase Center, set up for all games and events inFebruary. The art will highlight Black History and culture, serving as an educational piece as fans immerse themselves in the influences and inspiration of each piece. The collection will feature Betye Saar’s six serigraph prints from Zora Neale Hurston’s Bookmarks in the Pages of Life, and Faith Ringgold’s eight serigraph prints from Letter from Birmingham City Jail , a nod to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Their work is included in many permanent collections of prominent museums, including The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art. The Chase Center traveling exhibition is in association with the Landau Traveling Exhibitions.
The Warriors will also celebrate Black History Month at Chase Center with various in-game performances, festivities and activities, including:
During the month of February, the Warriors’ community outreach efforts will focus on topics related to Black History Month, including:
