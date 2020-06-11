Warriors Basketball Academy Launches Summer Virtual Camps and Private Training Programs

The Golden State Warriors today announced Warriors Basketball Academy will host at-home virtual youth basketball camps and private training programs beginning this week. Registration for all virtual summer sessions is available now at gswacademy.com.

The weekly summer sessions feature 75-minute workouts, held Monday through Friday, that will focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities. All registrants will receive an at-home kit that includes a camp jersey, face mask, water bottle, cones, and more. Each June session will feature an appearance by a current or former Warriors player or coach.

In addition, Warriors Basketball Academy trainers are providing virtual private training opportunities for boys and girls, ages 9-17, to receive a customized workout plan designed to fit their goals and schedule. The 30-minute private sessions include three or six session bundles with flexible scheduling and high-quality instruction.

Virtual Summer Session Schedule: Virtual Camp Session I* June 8-12 10:30-11:45am PST Virtual Camp Session II* June 15-19 12:00-1:15pm PST Virtual Camp Session III June 22-26 1:30-2:45pm PST Virtual Camp Session IV June 29-July 3 10:30-11:45am PST Virtual Camp Session V July 6-10 12:00-1:15pm PST Virtual Camp Session VI July 13-17 10:30-11:45am PST

*Sold Out Session

Warriors Basketball Academy created a four-phase approach in accordance with federal, state and county health guidelines to provide young athletes the opportunity to experience workouts from a safety, health and social responsibility perspective. Beginning on June 8, Warriors Basketball Academy will enter Phase 1, which includes Instagram Live training programs, virtual camps and private training. The remaining phases will be announced at a later date. For more information on the Warriors Basketball Academy Return to Play Plan, CLICK HERE.