Warriors Announce Ballot Drop-Off Locations for 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election

As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement, the Golden State Warriors have announced that Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center in San Francisco, and the teams’ Oakland Facility (1011 Broadway) will serve as ballot drop-off locations for the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election from September 11 through September 14, which is Election Day.

Last November, the Warriors hosted a variety of civic engagement opportunities across Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz to support voter participation in the 2020 General Election.

Voters in Alameda County can drop off their completed mail-in ballots on 10th Street, between Broadway and Clay Street. Hours for the Oakland Facility ballot drop-off are as follows:

Saturday, September 11 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 12 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Monday, September 13 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14 (Election Day) – 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Voters in the City and County of San Francisco can drop off their completed mail-in ballots on the northwest corner of Thrive City, outside of Chase Bank, located at the intersection of 3rd Street and Warriors Way. Hours for the Thrive City ballot drop-off location are as follows: