The Warriors Are Back to Work

Though the Warriors will not be one of the 22 teams participating in the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, the Dubs are already back to work, recently returning to the team practice facility at Chase Center for individual workouts.

Adhering to all health and safety measures required by the NBA, and the City and County of San Francisco, the Dubs are permitted individual work with team coaching staff, who are mandated to follow strict protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Yet despite an unknown return to play, a handful of Warriors players have already hit the hardwood to sharpen their skills as they look ahead to next season.

grind never stops pic.twitter.com/nSJpb3WlmK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 21, 2020

While the Dubs are not participating in the 2019-20 season restart, the Warriors remain locked-in the lab, focusing on refining their skills through a number of shooting sequences and ball handling drills.

Although the Dubs will not participate in Orlando in late July, the team believes there’s still plenty of work to do.

As the team faces an extended offseason, they remain focused on utilizing the extra time to their benefit until Warriors basketball returns in full form.