Warriors Assign Trayce Jackson-Davis to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned center/forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Jackson-Davis is expected to play in Santa Cruz’s game tomorrow night against the Ontario Clippers at Toyota Arena (7 p.m. PST tipoff).

In three games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game.